Search

30 Dec 2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

SOCCER
N FOREST V HUDDERSFIELD
SKY SPORTS, 7.45PM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V BURNLEY
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.45PM

SOCCER
EVERTON V NEWCASTLE UTD
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 7.15PM

DARTS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM, 7.PM

CRICKET
SOUTH AFRICA V INDIA
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

SOCCER
VALENCIA V ESPANYOL
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 3.15PM

NBA BASKETBALL
76ERS @ NETS
SKY SPORTS, MIDNIGHT

NBA BASKETBALL
SUNS @ CELTICS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

CRICKET
NEW ZELAND V BANGLADESH
BT SPORT3, 9.30PM

NBA BASKETBALL
WARRIORS @ NUGGETS
SKY SPORTS, MIDNIGHT

SATURDAY, JANUARY 1

RUGBY
CONNACHT V MUNSTER
TG4, 5.15PM

RUGBY
ULSTER V LEINSTER
TG4, 7.35PM

SOCCER
WATFORD V SPURS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM

SOCCER
ARSENAL V MAN CITY
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

DARTS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM, 7PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 2

RUGBY
EDINBURGH V GLASGOW
PREMIER SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

SOCCER
BRENTFORD V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS 1, 2PM

DARTS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM

RUGBY
GLOUCESTER V HARLEQUINS
BT SPORT 2, 3PM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media