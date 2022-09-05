Former Chelsea star striker set for shock return to Premier League

Wolves manager Bruno Lage is reportedly keen on signing former Chelsea striker Diego Costa.
Ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is reportedly set to undergo a trial and a medical at Wolves which could see him make a shock return to the Premier League.
Diego Costa will be in England this week. Wolves are in advanced talks to sign him on free transfer, as revealed by @David_Ornstein - there's an agreement in principle on the contract. #WWFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2022
Been told deal depends on medical tests, now already scheduled. pic.twitter.com/ZeN9lIQDnZ
The 33-year-old has been a free agent since January 2022, most recently playing for Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.
The former Spain marksman departed the Blues in 2017 - winning two Premier League titles during his three-year spell at Stamford Bridge.
New Wolves signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury at the weekend so Bruno Lage is searching for a replacement forward, with Costa looking likely to sign for the club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.