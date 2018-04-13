Two Leitrim properties included in the next Connacht Property Auction

The Connacht Property Auction will hold their Spring public auction event on Tuesday, April 24, in The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway and will include two Co. Leitrim properties including the sale of

Brian Christy, Sales Manager of The Connacht Property Auction, commented "We are continuing to see a strong appetite for all varieties of property throughout the province.

“According to figures released form the CSO, the west of Ireland has experienced the greatest growth in house prices, rising 16.4%.

“While this is a sign of market and economic growth, Ireland is still seeing a lack of supply of good family homes and investment properties, putting upward pressure on capital values in most locations.”

Some local properties on offer at www.connachtpropertyauction.ie include Taylor's Shop, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Offers at bids over €130,000 in partnership with Bernadette Gallagher Auctioneers.

This is a fine mixed-use building, ideally located on the corner of Park Lane and Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The property, which is set over two storeys has approximately 6 metres of frontage on Main St. and approximately 18.5m on Park Lane. The premises was formally a sweet shop and offers scope for an extension and several alternative uses subject to planning permission.

The first and second floor make-up the living space, offering a kitchen area, living room, 3 bedrooms and a main bathroom.

To the rear of the building there is a shared vehicular access off Park Lane, a small garage and a sheltered garden.

Also offered for sale is a stone built 2 bed cottage at Derrinkehir, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim. Offered at bids over €70,000 in partnership with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents this quaint cottage is located just 0.5km from Aughnasheelin village and 4km from town of Ballinamore.

Built on a C. 1.9 acre site this attractive property has recently been extended and modernised throughout leaving it in walk-in-condition.

Accommodation comprises of a living room with open fireplace, a new kitchen, a shower room and 2 bedrooms. Viewing is highly recommended on this beautiful property.

For more information on these and other properties see the Connacht Property Auction website - www.connachtpropertyauction.ie