The Connacht Property Auction  is now taking entries for upcoming public auctions

The Connacht Property Auction are now taking entries for their final two public auction events of the year, which will be held on September 13th and November 22nd in The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway.

After a successful year of auctions so far, the auction group are forecasting a busy finish to the year. The company are the only auction provider in Ireland who do not charge admission or marketing fees to enter their auctions, making their auctions a very appealing way for property owners to sell their properties. The Connacht Property Auction is part of the IAM Sold Auction group who also run The Leinster Property Auction and The Munster Property Auction. Over the last number of months the auction team held 6 public auction events, selling over 95 properties across all counties of Ireland. With a total of 15 public auctions being held in 2018 and over 200 properties currently offered for sale by online auction, there are plenty of options for vendors and buyers. All 3 auction regions in Connacht, Leinster & Munster are currently averaging a sold rate of over 89% sold and this look set to continue into the final quarter of the year.

The Connacht Property Auction are now inviting property owners who are looking to sell their property without any upfront costs to contact the auction team. Before any property comes to the market, the auction team will agree a minimum reserve figure - giving the property owner total control over their minimum walkaway figure. Bidding can also continue past the reserve price until the highest bidder has secured the property.

Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Offered at bids over €75,000 in partnership with Bernadette Gallagher Auctioneers

A fine 3 bed bungalow situated on a large site, within a short walk to Lough Allen, located on the outskirts of the town of Drumshanbo. The property is well-kept but is in need of some modernisation throughout. The accommodation compromises of an entrance hall, large kitchen/dining area, utility area, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, with one more additional bedroom on first floor.

Apt 19 Stonecourt, Roscommon Town, Roscommon

Offered at bids over €55,000 in partnership with Oates Auctioneers.

Apartment No. 19 Stonecourt, is a spacious 2 bed apartment spans c. 1400 sq. ft. and is located on the top floor for the apartment block. The property is in a much sought after location with the benefit of free parking facilities. Standing right in the heart of Roscommon Town this apartment is within walking distance of all amenities.

Knockfaraught, Lahardaun, Ballina, Mayo

Offered at bids over €150,000 in partnership with Gerry Rowland Auctioneer.

A very spacious and attractive 4 bed detached house located in Knockfarnaught on the outskirts of Lahardane village, and close to Lough Conn and the beautiful area of Pontoon. The property is finished to a very high standard throughout and viewing is highly recommended.

Next Public Auction: September 13th, The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway. Registration starts at 6.30pm.