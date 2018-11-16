The Connacht Property Auction returns this week

The Connacht Property Auction will hold their fifth and final public auction event of the year on Thursday, November 22 at 7pm in The Menlo Park Hotel in Galway.

Recent years have shown that the months of November and December are particularly strong in terms of property sales, both for residential and commercial property. The auction team are now working with property owners, as well as buyers, who are keen to have a sale achieved between now and Christmas.

The company are already taking entries for their 2019 online and public auctions and Patrick Folan from The Connacht Auction team noted “with the high demand we are currently experiencing, now is a great time to market property and we have thousands of registered applicants looking to buy. We are keen to speak to property owners and can arrange a free valuation to assess the market value for the property.”

The Munster Property Auction do not charge any upfront costs into the auction and take on board all marketing and entry fees – so the property owner has no costs unless the property is successfully sold.

Please contact the Auction Team on 091 882 121 / www.connachtpropertyauction.ie for details of all available lots. Registration to bid begins at 6.30 pm. The auction will commence at 7pm sharp.