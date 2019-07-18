The perfect first home has come on the market in Ballinamore

Situated within walking distance of local shops and services this recently renovated three-bedroom property overlooking St Felim's football field in Ballinamore is the perfect starter home for a first-time buyer or for those seeking a retirement property.

One of the bedrooms

Located at 7 Railway Terrace it comprises hallway, kitchen/dining room, living area, bathroom and three bedrooms.

There is also a garden to the rear of the property.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only and the AMV: €69,000

The fitted kitchen

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main St, Ballinamore on 071 964 5555 to arrange a viewing.