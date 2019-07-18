#takeapeek
The perfect first home has come on the market in Ballinamore
Take a look at this property in Ballinamore
Situated within walking distance of local shops and services this recently renovated three-bedroom property overlooking St Felim's football field in Ballinamore is the perfect starter home for a first-time buyer or for those seeking a retirement property.
One of the bedrooms
Located at 7 Railway Terrace it comprises hallway, kitchen/dining room, living area, bathroom and three bedrooms.
There is also a garden to the rear of the property.
Viewing is strictly by appointment only and the AMV: €69,000
The fitted kitchen
Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main St, Ballinamore on 071 964 5555 to arrange a viewing.
