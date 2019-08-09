Iconic Leitrim bar and restaurant put up for sale

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore are delighted to bring to market the renowned sports bar "Priors @ High St".

Occupying a prominent position on the towns main thoroughfare this iconic bar and restaurant comes for sale for the first time in almost 100 years.

The stunning bar area.

The property is in turnkey condition throughout.

Enjoying a substantial turnover this property would make an ideal family owned business or indeed investment opportunity with further potential to extend the catering facilities. The property lends itself to having a full restaurant on-site as it presently offers only bar food thereby offering potential to a chef who may wish to run their own restaurant/bar.

The accommodation extends over 3 floors and comprises bar, lounge, covered smoking area, outdoor seating area, industrial kitchen, deli counter, walk-in fridge freezer, keg room, dry-store, ice machine room, ladies/gents/disabled toilets whilst overhead includes kitchen, living room (with open fireplace), study, office, 2 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms (1 of which is en-suite).

The smoking area.

Some of the many features include; excellent trading figures, turnkey condition, security/camera system (16 cameras), full working kitchen, option to convert overhead living accommodation to restaurant space (subject to necessary planning).

Turnover figures and further details available on request from sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore. Ph: 071 964 5555.