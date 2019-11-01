'Discover a relaxed way of living,' home on 27 acres in Carlow on sale for almost €800,000

A country home on around 27 acres of stud-railed paddocks in Carlow is on sale for almost €795,000.

The property comprises of large workshop with a self-contained overhead apartment, American Barn, three span hayshed and all weather sand in a beautiful country location with outstanding views of the countryside.



This residence enjoys a wonderful country location nestled in the heart of the Barrow Valley, in the back drop of Mount Leinster just 5km from the picturesque village of Borris.

The ad states: "Discover a relaxed way of living in this tranquil rural setting at Knockullard, Bagenalstown."

