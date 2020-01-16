Spacious five bedroom home on the market in Leitrim

This five bedroom home at Aughriman South, Carrick-on-Shannon is a spacious family residence on a large, elevated, private site with adjoining paddock located just minutes from Carrick-on-Shannon via N4.

This is a well-appointed home with ample accommodation and potential to enlarge if desired.

Situated in a great setting with a natural, mature aspect this property is ideal for family living, gardening or other country pursuits.

The home is also convenient to Jamestown Village and its many waterside amenities and has excellent access to Carrick-on-Shannon's schools, shopping and sports amenities.

For further information or to arrange a viewing please call Liam Farrell, of Farrell Property Group, on 0719620976.