Revenue changes date for payment of Local Property Tax (LPT) to 21 May

Revenue has changed the date for payment of Local Property Tax (LPT) to 21 May.

For property owners who opted to pay their LPT for 2020 by Annual Debit Instruction or Single Debit Authority payment, the deduction date will change from 21 March 2020 to 21 May.

Property owners who have opted to make a payment by Annual Debit Instruction or Single Debit Authority do not need to advise Revenue or take any action. The payment date will be changed automatically to the May date.