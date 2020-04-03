Claim on construction companies for payment of agreed rates during Covid-19 crisis

The Trade Union Federation (TUF) has served a formal claim on the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) seeking payment for workers of the agreed industry rates during the Covid-19 crisis.

BATU Official, Brendan O’Sullivan, said: “The TUF, which comprises SIPTU, BATU and Connect trade unions, welcomes the agreement of several of the main construction contractors to pay the minimum rates contained in the Sectoral Employment Order (SEO) for the industry to workers during the period they are laid off because of the Covid-19 crisis."

“We are in negotiations with other contractors on this matter and have served a formal claim on the CIF seeking payment by its members of the SEO rates. Our members are also seeking agreement on an orderly, smooth and fair return to work, with no break in service, when the Covid-19 crisis has abated.”

SIPTU Organiser, John Regan, said: “Due to wage rates in the industry a majority of construction workers would benefit from companies applying for inclusion in the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme. Employers must do the decent thing for their employees and do all they can to protect their livelihoods during this unprecedent crisis.”

Connect Assistant General Secretary, Brian Nolan, said: “Companies in the construction industry need to retain good working relations with their employees for the duration of this crisis. The CIF, in its role as the main representative body for the industry, must show leadership in this regard.

“The TUF is calling on the CIF to instruct its member companies and the subcontractors who supply them to enter into the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme which can secure workers a payment of €410 per week.

"There is a rebate for companies associated with this scheme which is why our members believe it is right to request that they are paid a top-up by their employers that will bring their pay to at least the minimum rate for their grade as set out in the SEO for the construction industry.”