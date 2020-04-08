Cooked up by Covid-19 and looking for change

Covid-19 is undoubtedly the challenge of our time. We are far from done with it and can’t be complacent.

Social isolation and time away from work and busy lives has given people time to contemplate and re-evaluate. As a result, many are considering change.

REA Brady in Co Leitrim has experienced an uptick in enquires over the past week from buyers in the UK and from Dublin looking at properties in our region.

Joe Brady said "The benefits of having a garden, a large private space and a lower density of population have never been more clearly demonstrated.

"Many are planning to come to our area to view properties as soon as travel is permitted. These are interesting times."

If you have property in this area that might suit someone trying to 'Escape to the Country,' give REA Brady a call on 071 96 22 444 or email info@reabrady.ie