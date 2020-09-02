PHOTOS: Prefab converted into beautiful one-bed home for sale for €6k

This beautiful property shows you can make a very comfortable home out of a prefabricated structure.

The prefab converted into a cosy one-bed house is for sale for €6,000.

The property is being sold in the Naas/Sallins area.

The prefab is sized 30m x 12m and has a Kitchen/Living area, a Bedroom and a Bathroom.

The property includes a stove and is fully insulated.

The home is very warm.

The sellers said they are open to all reasonable offers.

The property was posted on the Naas-Newbridge-Sallins-Clane Buy and Sell group on Facebook on August 31.