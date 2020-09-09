PROPERTY WATCH: Panoramic sea views included with this €70k holiday home on Achill Island

Sick of looking out at the same streets and concrete? Then this property might just be of interest.

This three-bedroom end of terrace house located in the village of Achill Sound on Achill Island is up for auction at the end of September.

This two-storey beneath a pitched roof home boasts panoramic sea views and extends to approximately 133 sq. m (0.88 sq. ft).





The property has gardens to the front and rear, ample off-street parking and is situated just off the R319 in the Barr Na Farraige Development in Achill Sound Village.

Achill Sound is a village on Achill Island situated approximately 53km northwest of Castlebar and approximately 122km northwest of Galway City.

Essential amenities are available in Achill Sound including SuperValu, Achill Sound Post Office, First Choice Credit Union, Coláiste Pobail Acla and a range of cafes and bars with further amenities available in Castlebar. Transport links include R319 and regular Bus Eireann services (52, 440).

The property is up for auction on Bidx1 on September 30 with a guide price of €70,000. For more information, CLICK HERE.