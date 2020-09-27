Gallery: In-town living while still offering the benefits of a larger property

Located on the Ballinamore road, Drumshanbo just a short walk from the town centre beside the secondary school and medical centre this unique home offers the convenience of in-town living while still offering most of the benefits of larger out of town properties.



Firstly, the site is large, very private and enclosed, especially to the rear. There is ample space for the outbuildings and stand-alone home office-studio.

This home in every respect is in good and move-in condition. On the ground floor is a spacious kitchen dining area with solid fuel range all overlooking the rear garden. Off this is a very large utility area leading to the well appointed ground floor bathroom. Also off this is the store – games room.



This room is large and could be a fourth bedroom, second living room or games room. Also, off the kitchen and foyer is a spacious living room, facing front, which is bright and spacious. Upstairs are 5 rooms and a house bathroom.

There are two double bedrooms, one facing front and one facing rear, a single bedroom and two attic rooms (blue & yellow).

These attic rooms have velux roof windows. The house bathroom is spacious and well fitted.

To the rear is a stand-alone studio-home office. This building has been recently upgraded and is in excellent condition.

Currently used as a music studio, it is ideal for a home business, working from home or as a hobby space. The gardens are well spacious and level and are an ideal private space for families.

Features include;

Home office - studio;

Work from home;

Hi-speed broadband;

WFH;

Close to schools;

Close to medical centre;

Games Room or Hobby Room;

Exterior walls pumped with insulation.

Price Guide- €165,000.

Contact REA Brady to organise a viewing on 071 9622444; info@reabrady.ie; www.reabrady.ie

Also see: Keith to cycle over 100kms in aid of Multiple Sclerosis