PROPERTY WATCH: Own your own lakeside holiday retreat in the hills for less than €100k

Located in a peaceful and scenic location in the hills of Donegal, this traditional cottage comes to the market as an ideal getaway with rental potential.

Situated within minutes drive to Dooey Beach and the village amenities of Lettermacward, this property also boasts lake frontage on the lake to the southern side of the property.

The property consists of a two-bedroom, one bathroom traditional cottage with a large living room and kitchen/dining area.

It sits on a site area of approximately 1.18 acres and has several outhouses included in the sale.

It has been lovingly maintained and restored over the years for the short stay holiday market and has built a reputation for same and can be sold with bookings for next year, if required.

It is listed for sale with a price tag of €99,000. For more information on this property, CLICK HERE.