PROPERTY WATCH: A two-bedroom chalet with stunning seaside views for a budget-friendly price

If the thought of staring at the same four walls over the winter months seems a bit daunting, then why not head for the hills and take in these breathtaking views on offer.

Ideally located in Downings, Co. Donegal, this two-bedroom semi-detached house boasts stunning views of Sheephaven Bay towards Monk's Bay from your front window.

Situated in a small development which is well maintained and within walking distance of all local amenities.

The property is well presented to the market and would benefit from some modernisation from the potential buyer.

Featuring a solid fuel stove on a slate plinth and a sunroom with unrivalled views, this home is currently listed on the market for €120,000.

