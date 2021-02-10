Next IAM SOLD Auction which features Leitrim properties is on February 18

IAM Sold, who operate the Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Northern Ireland Property Auctions in partnership with 300 established auctioneers, are currently listing for their upcoming online auctions.

With a comprehensive schedule of 11 auction dates in each region during 2021, there are regular dates for sellers and buyers to choose from.

The auction provider were the first to offer properties for sale via online auction in Ireland back in 2012.

The company note a lot of upgrades and improvements have been made since they initially build that platform 9 years ago.

These years of experience have allowed them to lead the field in terms of online bidding.

With over 4000 successful sales in 2020, they remain the largest auction provider in Ireland and the UK.

In Connacht, the next auction dates are taking place on February 18 and March 25 with interest building online in the properties currently offered for sale.

Shane May, Sales Manager for The Connacht Property Auction commented; "most of our clients are normal private sellers who are motivated to sell and like the fact we can offer a more secure sale process with proactive marketing across Ireland and further afield.

“The number of properties on the market is currently very low and we are seeing increased interest in each property we offer for sale.

“Nationally there are around 15,000 properties for sale which is down a third on last year.

Meanwhile we are getting record enquiry levels and we are seeing an 100% increase in the number of people enquiring about each property. This has meant strong bidding on each property and we feel now is an excellent time to market properties for sale.”

The auction team are encouraging those thinking of buying or selling to contact them about their upcoming online auctions.

With buyers spread across the province and further the auction team are confident they can continue to get strong results.



No. 7 The Old Mill, Dromahair, Leitrim - Offered at bids over €40,000 in partnership with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents.

This 2 bed, ground floor apartment comes to market in walk-in-condition throughout and is to be sold with full vacant possession.

This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to purchase a starter or holiday home or indeed for private rental (potential 11% yield on long term rental).

The Fairways, Dromod, Leitrim - Offered at bids over €60,000 in partnership with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents.

This prime parcel of development land is ideally zoned for residential development and is comprised of c. 2.54 acres of land. Located in the village centre, within walking distance of Dromod railway station, this site has all mains services located on property.



For those wishing to view any of the available property or if you are thinking of selling please contact the auction team on 091 882 121 or visit their websites www.connachtproperty

auction.ie 0r www.iamsold.ie.