PROPERTY WATCH: Old Schoolhouse in need of TLC to go under the virtual hammer in June

Kildare Property Watch: Old Schoolhouse to go under the virtual hammer in June

The Old Schoolhouse at Carnalway, Kilcullen

The Old Schoolhouse at Carnalway, Kilcullen, is scheduled to go to auction on Wednesday, June 30, at 3pm.

According to the selling agent, this property has huge potential being only 4km from Kilcullen and approximately 10km from Naas and Newbridge.

The property stands on 0.6 acre on a quiet enclosed well sheltered site. The property extends to c. 1,635 sq.ft. and would benefit from upgrading, re-decoration and modernisation.

The M9 motorway at Kilcullen connects to the M7 and Dublin to the North and Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford to the South.

The property is for auction online using the Offr.io platform on Wednesday, June 30, at 3pm and Jordans are issuing a guide price of excess of €200,000.

Viewing only by appointment with Jordan Auctioneers. Call 045 433550 for details.

