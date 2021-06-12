Property with majestic views of Lough Allen to go under the hammer

This two bedroom bed, 1 bathroom a project is set on an absolutely superb site at Cartronavally, Lough Allen.

A country residence it occupies a truly exceptional circa two acre site, magnificently elevated over the western shore of Lough Allen, the uppermost of the majestic River Shannon’s three main lakes.

It enjoys a most pleasant south easterly aspect with panoramic vistas over Lough Allen, Sliabh an Iarainn/Iron Mountains and environs, nestled below the backdrop of Corry and Kilronan Mountains.

This is the perfect rural idyll project yet only minutes from the main Carrick-on-Shannon-

Manorhamilton Road R280 connecting the N4 and N16.

A leisurely drive to nearby Drumkeerin, Drumshanbo and Carrick-on-Shannon beyond, this location now boasts perhaps one of the country’s premier offerings in cultural and outdoor activities with its Blueways, myriad of loughs, rivers and hikes to explore together with curated & interpretive experiences to refresh the body & soul.

For Sale with Sherry FitzGerald Farrell via Online Auction at 11am on Wednesday, June, 23.

Please call Liam Farrell, on 071 96 20976, for further details.

€69,000 is the guide price for sale by auction.