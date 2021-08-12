12/08/2021

BREAKING NEWS: Renowned pub and restaurant for sale in Leitrim

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Renowned bar & restaurant "Smyths Siopa Ol" in Ballinamore is new to the market.

Occupying a prominent position on the town's main thoroughfare this iconic property comes to market showing excellent trading figures and is in turnkey condition throughout.

This property would make an ideal family owned business or indeed investment opportunity with further potential to extend  the dining facilities.

The property has a full restaurant on-site and presently offers bar food, thereby offering potential to a chef who may wish to run their own restaurant/bar.

The accommodation extends over three floors & comprises of the following; bar, lounge, dining room, covered smoking area, outdoor seating area, industrial kitchen, walk-in fridge freezer, keg room, dry-store, ice machine room, Ladies/Gents/Disabled Toilets whilst overhead includes kitchen, living room (open fireplace), study, office, bathroom and 4 Bedrooms (2 en-suite).

Some of the many features include; excellent trading figures, turnkey condition, security/camera system (16 cameras), full working kitchen, option to convert overhead living accommodation to additional restaurant space/hostel accommodation if so required.

Turnover figures & further details available on request from the se selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore.

PRICE ON APPLICATION

Extra features:

Excellent trading figures

Turnkey condition

Full working Industrial kitchen with walk in fridge/freezer

Option to convert overhead living accommodation to restaurant space/hostel accommodation if so required

Seating for approx 260 persons

Separate Staff living quarters

Private accommodation overhead with living room, kitchen/dining room, bathroom and 4 bedrooms 2 ensuite

Phone 071964 5555 or Email: Info@ghproperty.com for more details.

