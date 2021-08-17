Property watch: Three bed bungalow new to the market close to Ballinamore

A 3 bedroom bungalow sporting a separate garage is located within a few kms of nearby Ballinamore has just come on the market for REA Brady.

Finished to a high standard with a tarmacadam street, fencing and lawn at rear of the house this home is presented in ready to go condition.

The property has been left for the new owner to add their own touches such as a kitchen and flooring of their choice. Newly fitted windows and door, this property has also been rewired and replumbed. The property consists of a living room to the front, kitchen at the rear, 3 bedrooms, 2 of which are double and one single and a separate bathroom with door leading to rear of property from back hallway.

The property is within easy driving distance of Ballinamore with its shops and schools and childcare facilities and there is also a National School nearby within 1km of the property in Aughnasheelin. There are numerous walks nearby and the property is also close to the Shannon Erne Waterway and also the 9 hole golf course in Ballinamore. There are a choice of shops, pubs and places to eat in Ballinamore.

Guide price: €119,000.

Contact REA Brady on 071 9622444 to arrange a viewing of this property to appreciate all it has to offer.