The Corner House B&B and coffee shop in Ballinagare

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to present this substantial B & B and coffee shop with seating for 27 to the market.
Located in the picturesque village of Ballinagare the property enjoys a prominent position in the village and is on the N5 which is the main Dublin to Westport Road.
Suited to anyone looking to start their own business the property is in walk in condition throughout and has 5 ensuite bedrooms overhead along with a kitchenette & laundry room.
Accommodation includes: Preparation room, Kitchen, 5 bedrooms (5 en suite), 8 bathrooms, 2 stores, upstairs kitchenette & laundry room. Some of the many features include a prominent position on the main street, large coffee shop with ample seating and just an hour and a half drive from Dublin.
Viewing strictly by Appointment only with Sole Selling Agent.
AMV: €180,000.
