Superbly located family residence in Carrick-on-Shannon

The property at 41 Drummagh, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon
REA Brady are delighted to bring to the market this superbly located 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom detached house, with oil fired central heating, immaculately presented with private driveway and enclosed back garden in the highly desirable and much sought after area of Drummagh.
Located in the Summerhill area of Carrick-on-Shannon and within walking distance of the town centre, with amenities such as schools, leisure centre, retail park, and easy access to the N4.
The property comprises of entrance hall, sitting room with gas fire place, dining area with patio doors to enclosed rear garden, fully fitted kitchen, utility area, wc, ground floor bedroom (or study or day room).
On the first floor you have a spacious landing with Master bedroom and en suite shower room, 3 further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Floored attic with Stira stairs. The property is very bright with an abundance of natural light. Oil Centrally Heated.
Viewing by appointment only through Mary from REA Brady ON 071 96 22444. Email:mary@reabrady.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.