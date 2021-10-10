Property gallery: Dromod home is ideal for first time buyers or as a holiday retreat

Gallagher Auctioneers brings this well presented three bedroom (with attic room) semi detached property to the market in the picturesque village of Dromod in Co Leitrim.
Presented in excellent decorative order throughout 4 Warren View is located within walking distance of all village amenities including Dromod Train Station which serves the Dublin / Sligo Line (7 trains daily).
The accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room with feature fireplace with double doors leading to large kitchen/diner, kitchen has a range of wall and base units and double doors leading to garden/patio area, downstairs wc, stairs to first floor comprising of two double bedrooms and one single room, (the master suite has an ensuite bathroom), family bathroom which is fully tiled with separate bath and shower.
There is a Stira in place giving access to attic room.
There is also off street parking to the front of this property for two cars.
This property is ideal for first time buyers home or as a holiday retreat.
The property also has a lift from the living room to the master bedroom which can be retained or removed.
AMV is €165,000.
Contact Gallagher Auctioneers for further details on 0719621000 or log onto http://www.gallagherproperty.com
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
Closing the Bank door for the last time on Friday afternoon ( l to r) Staff members John Clancy, Aisling Fee, Orla Quinn, Angela Dowd.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.