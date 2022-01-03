€1.2m asking price for Leitrim Quay Holiday Complex

Leitrim Quay is for sale
The long-established Leitrim Quay holiday cottage complex together with a private marina and fleet of day cruisers has been put on the market for €1.2m.
Occupying a prime site in the heart Leitrim Village, just 7km from Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim Quay has direct access onto Shannon-Erne Waterway from its own marina and is within easy cruising reach of Carrick-on-Shannon, Cootehall, Battlebridge, Drumshanbo and Lough Key.
Accommodation is provided by 9, three-bedroom houses each with space for 6 guests. The properties are in two different styles with open fires, electric heating and are fully fitted with well-equipped kitchens, Wi-Fi, TV s & DVD players as media ports.
The holiday cottage boat fleet comprises nine, day cruisers (7m/23ft) powered by 25hp diesel inbound engines - each boat has a cuddy cabin and small galley. Originally manufactured and supplied by O Sullivan Marine, these boats are much sought after and were carefully chosen for Shannon-Erne Waterways cruising.
The holiday village is listed for €1.2m and offers an excellent investment opportunity in a beautiful and popular tourist area. To secure an appointment to view or to obtain further details, contact Liam Farrell on 087 2727989, or liam@sffarrell.ie
