Residence with large walled garden outside Carrick-on-Shannon comes onto the market

House hunters will want to see this one. It’s a large 4 bed semi-detached home with an extra-large garden. Located in the highly respected Shannon Gael Estate, it has 3 large double bedrooms (one with ensuite) and a single. Downstairs is a spacious living room and extra-large kitchen dining area which overlooks the massive & fully enclosed garden. Also on this level is a welcoming foyer and a separate utility room with adjoining WC. Tastefully finished and in excellent condition, this house is move-in ready.

Shannon Gael is located just past the train station on the Croghan Rd. on the Roscommon side of the town of Carrick-on-Shannon. It is a low-density estate ideal for families, with ample green areas and a high standard of maintenance throughout.

This house (No.14) is at the end of a street, (hence the large garden) and its rear garden and patio enjoy afternoon and evening sun throughout the year. The outside space is private and really adds to this residence.

Thankfully the original developers were generous with their dimensions in all areas. Space is in abundance throughout the residence, the layout is well considered and very effective.

REA Brady is delighted to present this property and viewings are by appointment only. REA Brady 0719622444 info@reabrady.ie.