'Dublin Lodge' in the Rockingham Estate comes onto the market

Located within the grounds of the Rockingham Estate, this 3-bedroom bungalow on c.4.4 acres offers one of the best opportunities to re-create an excellent family home in what is a marvellous setting and a highly regarded location.

This residence was built by the Irish Land Commission in the 1960's when the Rockingham estate was divided to create viable farms for Irish Farming Families.

The Land Commission required a high standard of construction and Dublin Lodge is a good example of that.

The property offers high ceilings, good orientation and great structure. The room sizes are ample and the design is such that the new owner could just restore what is there or expand on the footprint while efficiently utilizing all the existing built space.

Immediately to the rear of the residence is a courtyard with single story outbuildings that have excellent utility and could be converted for home working or recreation.



Behind that courtyard is the farm yard, which has 4 additional buildings. These include the original cow sheds from 1960, a 2-bay hay shed and some more modern buildings (dry sheds) with high eaves and good structures and are suitable for many uses including home businesses.

Adjoining that is an enclosed yard and cattle crush.

All of this is situated in a scenic and established setting with some mature trees and some hard landscaping that with some TLC will be very impressive.

The farmland is of very good quality with free draining soils over a limestone base.

This land would be suitable for most livestock including horses.

Dublin Lodge is just a short distance from the majestic Forest Park (c.2000 acres of forest and parkland fronting to Lough Key, park walks, boating, camping & other activities).

This property offers exceptional opportunity and potential and is a must see.

