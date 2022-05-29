Picture gallery: Four bedroom dormer style property overlooking majestic Leitrim lake

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are pleased to present to market this four bedroom dormer style property (circa 180 sq.m.) overlooking the majestic Castlefore Lake.
Sited on approx 0.67 acre of grounds the property is in pristine condition throughout and is ideally suited for use as a family home.
Situated in a quiet and elevated rural setting the property is only 2km from the nearby waterside village of Keshcarrigan, 10km from Ballinamore and 16km from Carrick-on-Shannon; the property boasts a number of features including; detached atelier (former garage) and barn, security system with three cameras, open terrace area and lake views.
Accommodation comprises; hallway, drawing room, living room (open fireplace), kitchen/dining (integrated appliances), utility room, hotpress, four bedrooms (two downstairs) and bathroom.
Viewing is a must and strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Features
· Overlooking Castlefore Lake;
· Detached atelier (former garage), detached barn, tarmac driveway and concrete yard to rear;
· Security system with three cameras;
· Barn: built in 2019, all treated timber, three open compartments, each 220 wide x 370 deep and a closed-off tool storage, lights and power points fitted.
· Open-terrace (treated decking);
· New high efficiency oil fired boiler 'Grant Vortex' (2019);
· Special control panel for 3-zone heating system, each with timing-clock.
This property has an AMV of €249,000.
For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
