27 May 2022

Gallery: Well known Leitrim pub goes on the market

Carthy's Bar in Leitrim Village

Leitrim Observer reporter

27 May 2022 11:49 AM

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to market the renowned Carthy's Bar situated in the heart of the picturesque village of Leitrim overlooking the river Shannon.

This substantial Bar & Lounge together with overhead accommodation offers enormous potential for any purchaser to further develop the business and comprises the following accommodation; Bar & lounge area, ladies/gents & disabled toilets, kitchen, living room, store room, cooler room, outdoor beer garden  together with a further 3 bedrooms.

Some of the many features include; Option to purchase all bar fittings, outdoor beer garden with water views & potential to expand the business with food offerings. Viewing a must and strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

AMV is €400,000.

Features

Option to purchase all bar fittings;

Outdoor beer garden with water views;

Potential to expand the business with food offerings (not presently serving food);

Beside Lock 17 & overlooking the river Shannon.

Contact:

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore

Tel:     00353 71964 5555

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com

Local News

