14 Jul 2022

Public submissions sought on Leitrim's Local Property Tax rate for 2023

The State took in €463m from the Local Property Tax (LPT) last year.

Leitrim Observer Reporter

14 Jul 2022 1:28 PM

Elected members of Leitrim County Council can pass a resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax for the county up or down each year.  They can also opt to leave the rate unchanged for the coming year.

Leitrim County Council will meet in September 2022 to consider the setting of a local adjustment factor for 2023. The Council is asking for written submissions from the public on this matter specifically covering the potential effects of varying the basic rate of the Local Property Tax on businesses, individuals and on local authority services.
Submissions must be received by 4pm on Wednesday 17th August 2022 and may be sent in writing addressed to: Head of Finance, Leitrim County Council, Aras An Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim N41 PF67 or email: finance@leitrimcoco.ie

