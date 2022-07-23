Search

23 Jul 2022

Pictures: Property with turrets in Leitrim is fit for any king or queen!

Claire McGovern

23 Jul 2022

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to present to market this magnificent architecturally designed property situated in a private setting on 2.5 acres of landscaped grounds with a tree lined entrance at Keshcarrigan.


Enjoying elevated mountain and water views from the tower and balcony area on the 3rd floor the property is only 250m from the waterside village of Keshcarrigan and is midway between the towns of Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon (only a 15 min drive).


Rarely does such an eceptional property come to market.
Only a 1.5 hour drive from Dublin the accommodation in the property comprises of the following; hallway, kitchen, living room with balcony area overhead, dining room, two bathrooms and five bedrooms (bedroom five on top floor is presently used as a living space) together with detached garage.


Some of the many features include; two turret round towers, private landscaped garden areas, paved patio area, gravel driveway with tree lined avenue and spectacular views from tower with balcony area.


The property was designed by Eminent Architect Richard Pierce and is beside a local marina with mooring facilities.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
AMV: €495,000.

Contact : Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com

