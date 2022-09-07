Home with 360 degree views comes onto the market for €235,000

The three bedroom dormer property at Corrabeagh, Fenagh.
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to market this three bedroom dormer property which boasts magnificent elevated views of both Lake Nacarriga and St Johns and also 360 degree views of numerous mountain ranges at Corrabeagh, Fenagh.
Conveniently located in a scenic rural setting the property is only 7km from the nearby waterside town of Ballinamore and 18km from the larger regional town of Carrick-on-Shannon.
Ready for immediate occupation the property which is sited on approx 1 acre of grounds also has the option to purchase an additional 1.25 acres of adjoining ground if required giving a total of 2.25 acres (additional cost to purchase price).
This property boasts a number of additional features including; 40 sq.m. self contained unit suited for a variety of uses, 60 sq.m. workshop with mezzanine area, large sun room with lake views and option to purchase additional land.
Viewing a must and strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Features
· 360 degree views of the Sliabh an Iarainn, Sidhe Mor, Cuilcagh and Arigna mountains with uninhibited sun from dawn til dusk;
· Internal water treatment including softener and carbon filters and brand new 8PE waste water treatment plant with Coco filter;
· 40 sq.m. Self contained unit on the site that would suit multiple uses;
· 60 sq.m. Workshop with additional 20 sq metres at mezzanine level;
· Option to purchase an additional 1.25 acres of adjoining ground if required giving a total of 2.25 acres (additional cost to purchase price).
Accommodation:
Hallway
Living room (Solid fuel stove)
Conservatory (Lake views)
Utility room
Shower room
Toilet
Two bedrooms upstairs (1 walk-in-wardrobe)
One dedroom downstairs (1 en suite)
Services
Septic tank
Group water scheme
Gas Combi heating
Gas fired central heating and hot water via a combination boiler feed from private bulk Calor gas tank.
For more information contact:
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
