Leitrim deaths - December 13, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Raymond McWeeney, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

Funeral arrangements later.

Gabriel Miney, Manorhamilton / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton of Gabriel Miney, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of St. Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 11th December, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gemma, his daughters Vivienne and Sharon, his son Paul, his mother Maura, his sister Catherine, his brother Charles, his daughter-in-law Despina, his granddaughter Danae, and Conor (Sharon's partner), his uncle John P., his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today, Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Murphy and Fox Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House strictly private please.



Maureen (Mary) Reilly, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Maureen (Mary) Reilly (née Murtagh), Curraghboy, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her residence in her 96th year surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 11th December, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Benny. Deeply regretted by her sons Padraig and Brian, daughters Carmel (Gilhooly), Ann, Breege (Galligan), Bernie and Claire (Teevan), her brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon) and sister Brigid (Moyne) her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Wednesday, from 2pm until 5pm, house private at all other times, please. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela, on Wednesday at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Access to house by shuttle bus only, operating from Drumeela Church.

James Nolan, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of James Nolan of Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 11th December, 2017 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother; Eugene (London), sister-in-law; Mary Alice, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill today Wednesday (13th December) from 11am - 12.15pm with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards to Mohill New Cemetery.

Mary Ann Gildea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Mary Ann Gildea, nee Geoghegan, better known as Cissie, Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Annaghselhenry, Kilnagross, Peacefully Dec 10th 2017 at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick and son John Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons Michael and James, daughter-in-laws Julia and Michelle (USA), grandchildren John, Edel and Tara (USA), relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill. with Burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. House Private Please. Family and friends only.

John Brandt, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred, unexpectedly, at Sligo University Hospital, of John Brandt, Drumduffy, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosa, sons Michael, David and Boris; daughters Roswitha, Miriam and Brigette; sisters Hilke, Heide and Ingeborg; son in law; daughter in law; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Fowleys Funeral Home, Dromahair, today, Wednesday from 5pm until 6.20pm, followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Creevelea, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial to follow in Killargue new cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Bridie Grimes, Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Bridie Grimes, Dublin and late of Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Roscommon. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Clonskeagh Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her brother Sean, relatives and friends. Reposing today Wednesday in St Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon from 10:30am in until 11:30am. Removal to St Michael's Church, Drumlion, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.

Patrick McGovern, Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan

Patrick McGovern (Paddy Eddie) Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at the McAuley Residence, Derrylahan, Glangevlin. Reposing at the McAuley Residence. Requiem Mass today, Wednesday at 11am in St Patrick's Church Killinagh, Blacklion with burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, All donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Vincent McGovern, Funeral Director.

Patricia Page, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully on Sunday, December 10th 2017 at Bailey's Nursing Home, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Mass of the Resurrection today in Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 11am followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

May they all Rest In Peace.



