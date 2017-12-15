Leitrim deaths - Friday, December 15, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Heslin (née Moran),Druminbawn, Corriga, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Heslin nee Moran , Druminbawn, Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 14th December, 2017 at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Eddie. Predeceased by her brother Francie Moran (Sligo). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Eamon, Michael, Peter (Co. Clare), Dominic (Edenderry), Dermott (London), daughters; Mary Charles (Drumshanbo North, Aughavas) and Deirdre Connolly (Newtowngore), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister; Elizabeth (Wigan, England), brother; Peter (Manchester), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at her residence on Friday (15th December) from 3pm - 10pm and on Saturday from 12pm - 3pm with removal to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am followed by burial to the local cemetery. House strictly private from 3pm on Saturday please.

Teresa Hynes (née Rodgers), Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Co Offaly /Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Angela. Deeply regretted by her husband Billy, son Liam, daughters Helen & Tracy, sister Kitty Hynes, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Ciara, Darragh, Cillian & Davan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Tom, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving in Coolderry Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Margaret Quigley (née Baine), Callow, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon / Ahascragh, Co Galway



QUIGLEY (Callow, Frenchpark and Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle) December 14th, 2017 (Peacefully) in her 94th, year, at University Hospital, Sligo; Margaret. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, daughter Patricia (Flaherty) and daughter-in-law Phil. Deeply mourned by her loving sons John (Frenchpark) and Gary (Athlone), daughter Geraldine Smyth (Ahascragh), sisters Bridie Reilly (UK) and Kitty Miles (UK), her fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Patrick and Gerry, daughter-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark today, Friday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Breedogue arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Ahascragh Cemetery, arriving at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Motor Neuron Association c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

David Seavers, Drumasladdy, Belturbet, Co Cavan



David Seavers, Drumasladdy, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 13th December 2017, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Theresa. Sadly missed by his daughter Ruth, brothers Paul & Michael, sisters Laura & Barbara, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet today, Friday, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal at 11.30am on Saturday to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12 midday.

Rose Audini (née Keaney), Brockagh, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim and formerly London

Removal to St Mary's Church, Glenfarne arriving at 6pm this evening, Friday. Funeral mass at 11am on Saturday followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Vyvyenne Cornally (née Nolan) Cooligrain, Dowra, Leitrim / Longford Town, Longford

The death has occurred of Vyvyenne Cornally (nee Nolan), Cooligrain, Dowra, Co Leitrim in the exceptional care of the staff of Galway Hospice 13th December 2017. Deeply regretted by her sons Aidan and David and their partners, grandchildren Adele and Daragh, sisters Vercum and Lourdes, brother Neville, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. ​​Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 11am in St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice care of Kelly's Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.

Cornelius (Con) Evans, Curranes, Caheragh, Cork / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Evans, London formerly of Caheragh, West Cork, 6th of December 2017, who passed away peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (nee Glancy), son James and his partner Anna, daughter Anne and her husband Paul, granddaughter Meara, brother Jimmy and all relatives and friends Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Anne Evans-McCutcheon, Gortinty, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, today, Friday from 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12pm in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Fidelma Durkin, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

Fidelma Durkin, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co Roscommon, Beloved wife of Francis O’Callaghan. Loving daughter of Mickey and recently deceased Deirdre Durkin. December 13th 2017, Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her devoted husband, family and friends. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, father, sister Michelle, brother-in-law Brendan Ring, niece Ellen, nephew Michael, mother-in-law Miriam, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, her large circle of friends and former work colleagues. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, today, Friday, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Raymond McWeeney, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass today, Friday morning in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.