Leitrim deaths - December 19, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Matilda (Tillie) Kilroy (née Caulfield), Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Michael and much loved mother of Mary O'Brien and Patti Gibbons. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law Michael and Joe, cherished grandchildren Claire, Conor, Barry and Chloe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Michael, Carrigeen Knockcroghery, today, Tuesday, December 19th, from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, December 20, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of to the Pallative Care Team at Roscommon Hospital.

Eileen Rogers (née Geelan), Feeragh, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Unexpectedly at U.C.H.G. [Retd. N.T.] Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of Harold and Jim. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Helen and Carol, grandchildren Daniel, Joe, Liam and Tom, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, December 20th, from 5.30pm. until 7.30pm. followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 21st., at 11am. followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. No flowers please.

Mary O'Hagan (née Mullan), Niamh Padraig, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Saturday 16th December peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Sadly missed by her sons Jason and Martin, daughter Amanda, brother Patsy, sisters Monica and Ann, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal today, Tuesday 19th December to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for the Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Cavan Crematorium.

Eileen Fowley (née Gillhooley), Main Street, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Eileen Fowley nee Gillhooley, 17th December 2017 of Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Dearly loved mother of Joe. Sadlly missed by her daughter-in-law Olive, grandchildren Shane, Ava, Laura and Ray, sisters Mary, Peggy and Attie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son's residence at Carrowcrin, Dromahair today, Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church. Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Care Society or Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Michael (Mick) McHugh, Dollymount, Co Dublin / Cloone, Co Leitrim



McHugh - Michael (Mick) (Dollymount, Dublin and formerly of Cloone, Co. Leitrim) 17th December, 2017 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Anne; sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Frances, brothers Packy Joe and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives, carers, and friends. Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road today, (Tuesday) evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on (Wednesday) morning to St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount, arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.

Mary Flynn(née Slevin), Lissahully, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Mary Flynn (nee Slevin) Lissahully, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, December 17th, 2017. Peacefully. Mass of the resurrection today, Tuesday,at 2pm in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Very sadly remembered by her loving sons Gerard, Seamus (Teresa), Aidan, daughters Marie, Fionnuala (Seamus), Grainne (Lewis), grandchildren and entire family circle.

Joe Sheerin, 13 Westport, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Joe Sheerin, 13 Westport, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. At his residence. Reposing at his late residence until today, Tuesday, morning, going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice c/o any family member.

Joe McKiernan, 43 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim / Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe McKiernan, 43 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his son Pat, his daughters Mary and Margaret, his daughter-in-law Gerardine, his son-in-law John, his grandchildren Dónal, Éithne, and Áine, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today, Tuesday, from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Alice Smith (née McGovern) Beaumont, Co Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Alic Smith (née, McGovern), Thursday December 14th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Philip and his partner Edel and Niall and his partner Roisín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Tuesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.