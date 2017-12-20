Leitrim deaths - December 20, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Nora Brady (née Maher) Finglas, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



BRADY Nora (nee Maher), (late of Finglas, formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim), peacefully in the care of Clearbrook Nursing Home, Finglas on December 19th 2017. A beloved wife of the late Michael. Very sadly missed by her sons Gerard, Tony and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Alice, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home today, Wednesday, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only.

Mary Guckian (née Smith), Ballinwing, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank and son Anthony. Sadly missed by her sons Nicholas and Eamon, daughter-in-law Marie, grandson Kieran, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey today, Wednesday 20th from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 21st at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village. Burial immediately afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore.

Matilda (Tillie) Kilroy (née Caulfield), Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Michael and much loved mother of Mary O'Brien and Patti Gibbons. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law Michael and Joe, cherished grandchildren Claire, Conor, Barry and Chloe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Wednesday, December 20, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of to the Pallative Care Team at Roscommon Hospital.



Eileen Rogers (née Geelan), Feeragh, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Unexpectedly at U.C.H.G. [Retd. N.T.] Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of Harold and Jim. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Helen and Carol, grandchildren Daniel, Joe, Liam and Tom, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown today, Wednesday, December 20th, from 5.30pm. until 7.30pm. followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 21st., at 11am. followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. No flowers please.

Eileen Fowley (née Gillhooley), Main Street, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Eileen Fowley nee Gillhooley, 17th December 2017 of Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Dearly loved mother of Joe. Sadlly missed by her daughter-in-law Olive, grandchildren Shane, Ava, Laura and Ray, sisters Mary, Peggy and Attie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church. Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Care Society or Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Michael (Mick) McHugh, Dollymount, Co Dublin / Cloone, Co Leitrim

McHugh - Michael (Mick) (Dollymount, Dublin and formerly of Cloone, Co. Leitrim) 17th December, 2017 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Anne; sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Frances, brothers Packy Joe and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives, carers, and friends. Removal on (Wednesday) morning to St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount, arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.

Joe McKiernan, 43 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim / Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe McKiernan, 43 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his son Pat, his daughters Mary and Margaret, his daughter-in-law Gerardine, his son-in-law John, his grandchildren Dónal, Éithne, and Áine, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.