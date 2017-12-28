Leitrim deaths - December 28, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area.

Patrick (Pat) Sheey, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Bandon, Co Cork



Patrick (Pat) Sheehy, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Lissycremin, Butlerstown, Bandon, Co. Cork. December 26th 2017. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Ann, sisters Margaret Duggan (Ballineen, Co. Cork) and Anne Dunne (Carrignavar, Co. Cork), brothers-in-law Dan Duggan, Michael Dunne and Harry Casserly, sister in-law Mary Casserly, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and extended family. Reposing Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, Thursday, 28th December, from 5pm until 6.30pm. Arriving for 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Mass of Christian burial on Friday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Mayo / Roscommon Hospice. c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Fr. Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fr. Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 21st December, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.