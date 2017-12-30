Leitrim deaths - December 30, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Carmel Coen, No 3 Maisonettes, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Carmel Coen, No 3 Maisonettes, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Lisserdrea, Boyle, December 28th 2017, peacefully, at University Hospital Sligo. Sadly missed by her loving sister Josie Beirne, Ballymore, Boyle, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the residence of her sister Josie Beirne, Ballymore, from 2pm today, Saturday December 30, until 3pm on Sunday December 31st. House private thereafter. Funeral to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Bridie Brady, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Bridie Brady (née Seery), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, 27th December, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Seamus and P.J., daughters Catherine, Mary (Mulligan, Bornacoola), Dympna (Kiernan, Granard) and Irene (Farrell, Fore), sister Katie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Saturday to arrive at St. Colmcilles’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am , interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



Michael Sweeney, Galway City / Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Sweeney, Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City and formerly of Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 28th December, 2017. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his brothers Eamonn and Seamus; sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Declan, daughters Clodagh and Joan, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Ronan, grandchildren Megan, Sean and Cathy, brother Pat, sisters Pauline and Nancy, friend Gretta, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass today, Saturday, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road, with burial afterward in Rahoon Cemetery.



Mary (Mai) Gilroy, Strabragan, Lough Allen,Co. Roscommon

Mary (Mai) Gilroy (née Reynolds), Strabragan, Lough Allen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, December 28th, 2017, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton, surrounded by her devoted family. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sons John and baby Francis. She will be sadly missed by her son Michéal, daughters Helena, Mary, Dympna, Imelda and Deirdre, sister Philomena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home today, Saturday, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1p.m. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.