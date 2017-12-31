Leitrim deaths - December 31, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Margaret (Peg) Hynes, (née Faughnan) Windfield, Newbridge, Co Galway / Dromod, Co Leitrim



In her 99th year, at Mountbellew Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Angela, Virgo and Ita, sons Noel, Brendan and Kevin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday, January 1st, from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Cemetery Fund.

Fintan Lawlor, 127 Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Fintan Lawlor, 127 Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Dernaglush, Belturbet, Co. Cavan peacefully at Bons Secours Hospital, 30th December, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his dear wife Anna (nee O’ Reilly), sons Declan, Fintan and Cathal, darling daughter Olivia Doyle, brother Patrick, sister Bridie Donohoe, daughters-in-law Maggie, Emer and Lorraine, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence on Monday, 1st January, 2017 from 2.30pm until 4.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Road for 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday followed with prayer service in St. Dallan’s Church, Killdallen, Co. Cavan at 2.30pm approx. with burial afterwards in St. Dallan’s Cemetery, Kildallen, Co. Cavan.

House private at all other times please.

Carmel Coen, No 3 Maisonettes, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Carmel Coen, No 3 Maisonettes, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Lisserdrea, Boyle, December 28th 2017, peacefully, at University Hospital Sligo. Sadly missed by her loving sister Josie Beirne, Ballymore, Boyle, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the residence of her sister Josie Beirne, Ballymore, until 3pm today, Sunday December 31st. House private thereafter. Funeral to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Michael Sweeney, Galway City / Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Sweeney, Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City and formerly of Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 28th December, 2017. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his brothers Eamonn and Seamus; sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Declan, daughters Clodagh and Joan, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Ronan, grandchildren Megan, Sean and Cathy, brother Pat, sisters Pauline and Nancy, friend Gretta, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass today, Saturday, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road, with burial afterward in Rahoon Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.