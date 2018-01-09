Leitrim deaths - January 9, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Co Leitrim



John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Manchester, U.K. In the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff Northwest Hospice Sligo and Doctor Dolan, nurses and staff, Mohill Health Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan and his children Kevin, John, Carol, Joan, David and Philip, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo, c/o Rowleys Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Beatrice Gallagher (née McMorrow), Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim / Cavan / Dublin



Gallagher (nee McMorrow), Beatrice (Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim) (8th January, 2018) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Royal Hospital, Donnybrook. Wife of the late Joe (Lacky) Gallagher. Loving mother to Pauric, Patrica and Marian. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in- law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family, neighbours and the staff, volunteers and residents of the Royal Hospital, Donnybrook. Reposing at her daughter's residence in Shankill, Co. Dublin on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018 from 5pm until 10pm. The funeral Mass will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, on Wednesday, 10th January, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Eamonn McGirl, No.3 Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon



Eamonn McGirl, No. 3 Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, formerly Kilronan, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, January 8th 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family and in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo and previously the staff at Sligo University Hospital, Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Jo (née Mc Dermott), daughter Tara, son Callum, parents Peggy and Jimmy McGirl, brothers Seamus and Dáire, sister Caitlín Gilligan, mother-in-law Eileen Mc Dermott, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home in Mount St. Joseph today, Tuesday, from 4pm until 8pm. House private, please, at all other times. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on Shannon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo, c/o any family member or the funeral director.

Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Friday 5th January, 2018 suddenly. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara. Loving dad to Kevin, Joanne, Marie and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children, their partners, grandchildren, family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, January 9, from 2pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Wednesday for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Please note there is a one way traffic system in place. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.



Mary Kate Gallogly, (née Casey) Drumharkin, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Albert and son Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her sons Liam and Lenny, brother Joe, sister- in-law Noeleen (Casey), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Michael Glancy, Cloonfad Avenue, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Lily. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Miceál, daughters Maureen (Texas) and Sheila (Dublin), sons-in-law Wamique Yusuf and Ronnie Hamilton, sister Imelda Horan (Killumod), brother Luke (England), his granddaughters Zarina, Taara and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral home, Elphin today, Tuesday 9th from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St. Mary's Immaculate Church, Aughrim arriving at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 10th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo, at 6pm Friday, 19th January. Funeral Mass Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.