Deaths in the Leitrim area - Wednesday, January 10

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Sarah O'Reilly (née Creegan), Crott, Moyne, Longford



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Frank, son James Gerard and brothers Eugene and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters: Brendan, Michael and Mary (Crott, Moyne), Monica O'Toole (Corrick, Moyne), Angela Madden (Gowna), Joseph (Dublin), Patricia O'Regan (Cork), Annette O'Donnell (Dublin), Catherine Sheridan (Kinlough, Leitrim) and Thomas (Nottingham). Sisters: Sr. Mary Rose and Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe and Philomena Burke (London), Eilish Reilly (Moyne), Jean Taffe (Legga), Belinda Kirwan and Helena Molphy (Dublin) Brothers: Johnny and PJ (Crott, Moyne), Pat (London), Seamus (Galway) and Oliver (Cavan), Daughters-in-law, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Nieces, Nephews, Neighbours and Friends.

Remains reposing at her home today Wednesday from 12pm to 4pm. Family time from 4pm. Removal arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Haulie (Michael) Glancy, Martry, Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully at the County Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Sean, sisters Sr. Julianna and Evelyn. He will be sadly missed by his sister Carmel, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday (11th January) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday (12th January) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Creeve Cemetery.

John (Sean) Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



Gallagher John (Sean) (Greendale Road) formerly of Drumrackin, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, retired member of An Garda Síochána, 8th January 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband to Alice, loving father to Alan, Seán, Leo and Alice. Dearly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Orlaith, grandchildren Sean, Conor and Emma, brothers Tom and Seamus, sisters Anna, Josie, Mary, Sr Rose, Eileen and Peg, McMonagle family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Reposal at the family home Wednesday 4pm to 9pm. Removal Thursday morning from family home to St John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial Mass to be held Sunday, 21st January 2018, in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

Bridie Mimna (née Gilroy), Lahernahone, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Bridie Mimna (nee Gilroy) Lahernahone, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan January 9th peacefully at Oak view nursing home, Belturbet. Wife of the late Aloysuis (Al). Deeply regretted by her loving son Tommy, daughter Bernie, sisters Nora & Peggy, grandchildren, family circle & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence today, Wednesday, from 11 o'clock until 4 o'clock. Family time at all other times please. Removal this evening (Wednesday) arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Rose Gallagher (née Maguire), Lucan, Dublin / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Gallagher (nee Maguire) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan) January 6th. 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the wonderful staff at the Curragh Ward, Naas Hospital, Rose, beloved wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Pauline, Patricia, Joan, Gerard and the late John, devoted grandmother of Joe, Eva, Tom, Laura, Cathal and Evan. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sister Patricia, sons-in-law J.P. and Tommy, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Friday evening arriving 6.00 o’c. Funeral on Saturday morning after 10.00 o’c Mass to Esker Cemetery, Lucan. House private please.

John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Co Leitrim

John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Manchester, U.K. In the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff Northwest Hospice Sligo and Doctor Dolan, nurses and staff, Mohill Health Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan and his children Kevin, John, Carol, Joan, David and Philip, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo, c/o Rowleys Funeral Directors, Mohill.



Beatrice Gallagher (née McMorrow), Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim / Cavan / Dublin

Gallagher (nee McMorrow), Beatrice (Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim) (8th January, 2018) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Royal Hospital, Donnybrook. Wife of the late Joe (Lacky) Gallagher. Loving mother to Pauric, Patrica and Marian. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in- law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family, neighbours and the staff, volunteers and residents of the Royal Hospital, Donnybrook. The funeral Mass will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, on Wednesday, 10th January, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Eamonn McGirl, No.3 Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

Eamonn McGirl, No. 3 Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, formerly Kilronan, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, January 8th 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family and in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo and previously the staff at Sligo University Hospital, Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Jo (née Mc Dermott), daughter Tara, son Callum, parents Peggy and Jimmy McGirl, brothers Seamus and Dáire, sister Caitlín Gilligan, mother-in-law Eileen Mc Dermott, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and his many friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on Shannon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo, c/o any family member or the funeral director.

Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Friday 5th January, 2018 suddenly. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara. Loving dad to Kevin, Joanne, Marie and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children, their partners, grandchildren, family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Wednesday for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Please note there is a one way traffic system in place. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.

Michael Glancy, Cloonfad Avenue, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Lily. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Miceál, daughters Maureen (Texas) and Sheila (Dublin), sons-in-law Wamique Yusuf and Ronnie Hamilton, sister Imelda Horan (Killumod), brother Luke (England), his granddaughters Zarina, Taara and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 10th at 12 noon at St. Mary's Immaculate Church, Aughrim. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo, at 6pm Friday, 19th January. Funeral Mass Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.