Deaths in the Leitrim area - Friday, January 12, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Ted (Timothy) Brennan, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Ted (Timothy) Brennan, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lisserdrea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Melbourne, Australia and Watford, England, peacefully at his home on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018. Predeceased by his cherished wife Josie, daughter Fionula and bother John P, Sydney. Forever loved by his daughter Maureen, Boyle and son Kevin, Doncaster, daughter-in-law Adele and sons-in-law John Carty and Paul Gallagher. Big Grandad always to Maggie and James Carty, Maria and Matthew Brennan and Ciarán and Bridget Gallagher. Deeply missed by his sisters Bridie McGuire, Melbourne and Marion Costelloe, Sydney, brothers Tom, Watford, Jim, Lisserdrea and Mick, Auckland, also all his friends, nieces and nephews in Ireland, UK and Australia.

Reposing in his home from 5pm until 8pm Friday, 12th January. Mass in St Claire’s Church, Manorhamilton, at 1pm on Saturday, 13th January and burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only. Donations to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.



Sr. Darerca (Pauline) Carter, Raheny, Dublin / Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim

Sr. Darerca (Pauline) Carter, Marist Community, Raheny, Dublin and formerly Shanraw, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of St. Gabriel's Nursing Home, Glenayle, Edenmore, Raheny, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Carter, Keshcarrigan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters Angela and Sr. Christine and her Marist Community, her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and close friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 o'clock in St. Gabriel's Nursing Home Chapel with burial afterwards in Marist Convent Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim at 3 o'clock approx.



Eileen Brady, Strokestown / Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Eileen Brady (née Cox), 6 Park Court, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon at Roscommon University Hospital on Wednesday, 10th January, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son-in-law Johnny Duke. Much loved mother of Tom, Marion, Johnny, Geraldine, Lilly and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, January 12th from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Haulie (Michael) Glancy, Martry, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully at the County Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Sean, sisters Sr. Julianna and Evelyn. He will be sadly missed by his sister Carmel, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday (12th January) at 11.30am at St. Patrick's Church,. Burial afterwards in Creeve Cemetery.

Rose Gallagher (née Maguire), Lucan, Co. Dublin / Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Gallagher (nee Maguire), Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, on January 6th. 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the wonderful staff at the Curragh Ward, Naas Hospital, Rose, beloved wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Pauline, Patricia, Joan, Gerard and the late John, devoted grandmother of Joe, Eva, Tom, Laura, Cathal and Evan. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sister Patricia, sons-in-law J.P. and Tommy, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Friday evening arriving 6.00 o’c. Funeral on Saturday morning after 10.00 o’c Mass to Esker Cemetery, Lucan. House private please.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo, at 6pm on Friday, 19th January. Funeral Mass on Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.