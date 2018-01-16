Leitrim deaths - January 16, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Marie Flanagan (née Carney), Breffni Cresent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Elphin, Co Roscommon



Marie Flanagan (née Carney), Breffni Cresent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Boheroe, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Sunday 14th Janaury 2018 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Daniel, Niall and Sean, daughters Sharon, Lorraine and her partner Keith, daughter-in-law Charlene, grandchildren Rhys, Rhiannon, Kodi, Elijah, Kerstin and Tegan, sister Kathleen (Ballinagare), brothers Padraig (Lucan) and Peter (Elphin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm with removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Tess Feely, Uragh, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at Home. Wife of Packie, mother of Patrick, sister of Pauline Rainey, Letterkenny, Kathleen Dolman, Liverpool and Eugene O'Donnell, Durham. Reposing at her home today, Tuesday, January 16th, from 12 noon until 10pm. Arriving at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, on Wednesday morning (17th) for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Kathleen McCormack (née Spellman), Beech Park West, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Boyle, Co Roscommon



Formerly of Cournaglea, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Chris and Eileen, brother PJ., in-laws, nieces Sinead, Bernadette, Eileen and Patricia, nephews Hubert, John, Jimmy and John, grandnephew Jason, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Coosan arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Colette Moran (née Barry), Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



MORAN - (née Barry) Colette (Convent Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Cloverhill House, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) Retired Vice-Principal, St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Ballaghaderreen January 14th 2018 (Peacefully) in her 89th year, surrounded by her family and in the kind and gentle care of the staff of Oakwood Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Vincent and loving mother of Michele, Barry, Andrea and the late Rhona; loving mother-in-law of Paul and Paula. Devoted and much loved grandmother of Conall and Shane, Conor and James. Dear sister of the late Padraic and the late Dolores. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, many friends, former colleagues and past pupils. Colette will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen today, Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Aidan’s Church, Monasteraden arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11am followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Michael Desmond (Desi) Hand, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath

Michael Desmond (Desi) Hand, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and late of Old Ballinderry, Mullingar, Co Westmeath - January 13, 2018 (peacefully) following a short illness at Sligo Regional Hospital. Desi will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Hilda Carr and Rosemary Gelens, brothers-in-law Ray and Wilbert, cousins Kathleen Schrage and May Hubbard, nephews, nieces, grand nephew, grand nieces and friends. Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar today, Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.



Mary Casserly (née Foley), Currycramp, Dromod, Leitrim

Casserly Mary (nee Foley), Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, January 14th 2018, (peacefully) in the presence of her loving family and caring staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and granddaughter Amanda, deeply regretted by her loving son John James (New York), daughters Lee Russell (New York), Brid McManamon, Margaret and Anastasia Quinn (Dublin), son in law Finbar, daughter in law Shelia, her 10 grandchildren, her 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Abbey Haven Nursing Home Chapel, Carrick Road, Boyle today, Tuesday from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cloonmorris cemetery fund (donation box in Church).

Theresa Mitchell (née O'Connor), Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Clones, Monaghan

Theresa Mitchell Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly Clones, Co. Monaghan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Killian. Sadly missed by her son Sean, daughters Catherine, Elaine, Caroline, Martina and Louise, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Tuesday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to COPD Patient Comfort Fund, Cavan General Hospital c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Margaret (Rita) Mullany, Glasnevin, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mullany, Margaret (Rita) January 13th, 2018, Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon. (peacefully) in the loving care of the Sisters and staff of the Sacred Heart Home, Sybil Hill, Raheny. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Phil and brothers Tom, Gerard and Kieran. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sisters- in-law, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Michael, sisters, Josephine Toolan, Teresa Cox and Agnes Doody. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 1pm in St Joseph’s Church, Boyle. Burial afterwards in Assylin Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lila) Delamere (née Cunningham), Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian burial today, Tuesday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo on Saturday, January 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.