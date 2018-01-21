Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, January 21, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the leitrim area.

Elizabeth Ann McManus (née Keane), Lake view house Murhaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occured of Elizabeth Ann McManus (nee Keane) of Lake view house, Murhaun, Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim in her 90th year. Peacefully at her home surrounded by and in the tender loving care of her devoted family together with that of the palative home care team. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John, Sister Mary Teresa Beirne and brother John Francis Keane. Forever loved and missed by her daughter Kathleen, Brother Packie Joe, Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, extended family and her many friends and neighbours. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Mass of christian burial on Sunday afternoon at 2pm in St.Patricks Church Drumshanbo. Internment in the adjoining cemetery.

Josie Walsh (née Maguire), Mariemount Grove, Church St., Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly Josie Maguire of Drumdiffer, Drumreilly, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Noel Garrahy, Maynooth, Kildare / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Garrahy, Noel (Maynooth and Carrick-on-Shannon), January 18, 2018. Peacefully in the loving and respectful care of the staff at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Predeceased by his sisters Gertie, Marie and Rita. Deeply regretted by his Aunt Eithne, nieces Maeve, Clodagh, Claire, and Kathy, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) Leddy, Annaduff, Leitrim



Leddy Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) formerly of Annaduff Co. Leitrim and Diocese of Austin Texas January 16th 2018, in Texas, predeceased by his father Michael, mother Catherine, Sisters Sr. Ann Marie (Nan), Sr. Augustine (Kathleen), Elizabeth, Br. Kevin (John), and Hugh, deeply regretted by his nephew Adrian nieces Bernadette, Michelle and Patricia, Bishops, Priests and parishioners of Austin Diocese, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place in Texas. Memorial Mass at a later date in St Mary’s Church Annaduff.

Bridget (Cissie) Lennon, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of her daughter Kathleen and son in law Dessie Brady, Cartron, Drumlish. Predeceased by her husband James and baby son Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Sean,( Drumlish ), daughters Marian Reilly ( Leixlip ), Kathleen, Pauline Corr (Drumlish ), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon at t Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck. Interment afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Professor Vincent Morris, Stepaside, Dublin / Arva, Cavan



Morris, Professor Vincent (peacefully) in the care of St. Vincent’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband and best friend of Phil, wonderful father to James, Róisin, Ann, Kate and John. Beloved grandfather of Séan, Daragh, Molly, Robin, Clodagh, Séamus, Evie, Louis and baby Róisín. Much loved by his sons and daughters-in-law Fiona, David, Paul, Juan and Laura and his brother Gerry. He will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection. Reposing in his residence on Sunday January 21st from 4pm to 6pm for close friends and family. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Glencullen arriving at 10.50 for 11 Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjacent Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Merchant’s Quay, Ireland.

Bridie Dunne (née Casey), Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Bridie Dunne (nee Casey), Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Cootehall on 19th January 2018. Peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff in the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her son Michael. Beloved mother to Virginia Byrne, Irene Finnie, Mary Figueira, Patricia Donnelly and her son Christopher Dunne. Bridie's remains will be reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle from 5pm until 6.30pm on Sunday, 21st January, to arrive to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 22nd at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Peter Brennan, Ballymore, Boyle, Roscommon



Peter Brennan, Ballymore, Boyle. January 19th 2018. Peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly, missed by his sister Kathleen Keavney (Ballinameen), brother Thomas (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Sunday 21st from 2 o’clock until 4 o’clock. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving 4.30 pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 1 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to Kilaraght Old Cemetery.

Máire Madden (née Mullen), Grangebeg, Boyle, Roscommon / Castlebar, Mayo



Máire Madden (Née Mullen) (Grangebeg, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 20th January 2018. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the Staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Stephen. Deeply mourned by her loving daughters Stephaine (Boyle) and Fionnuala Aspland (Dublin), son Enda (Boyle) sister Joan Treacy, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Aileen, Stephine's partner Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Máire will lie in repose at the home of her son Enda and daughter-in-law Aileen (F52 AW29) at Grangebeg on Monday (Jan. 22nd) from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church Boyle on Tuesday for 11:00am Mass of the Reurrection followed by interment in Kilaraght Old Cemetery.

Marion Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo, predeceased by her husband Christy. Sadly missed by her son Andrew, daughter in-law Annmarie, relatives and many friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Monday 22nd from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen, arriving 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.