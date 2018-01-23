Leitrim deaths - January 23, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Margaret (Gretta) Conlon (née McLoughlin), Ardcondra, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon / Headford, Co Galway



The death has occurred of Margaret (better known as Gretta) Conlon (née McLoughlin), Ardcondra, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon - January 22nd 2018 (peacefully) in her 87th year at Caiseal Geal Nursing Home, Castlegar, Galway, predeceased by her loving husband Thomas, sister Monica and son Kevin, survived by her daughter Carmel, sons Vincent and Brendan, daughters-in-law Áine and Joan, grandchildren Zara, Lauren, Rory and Cara, siste Veronica, brother Micheal, nieces-in-law, nephews, extended family, neighbours and freinds. Reposing at her son Brendan's residence (Mirehill, Caherlistrane, Co. Galway) today, Tuesday, January 23rd, from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Cootehall, Boyle, County Roscommon to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.

Molly Creamer (née Higgins), Lahard, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, in her 95th year, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home . Predeceased by her husband Patrick and her daughter Kathleen. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Sean, Maura, Josie and Anne-Marie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grand-children, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home this today, Tuesday from 3pm until 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore this evening arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 24 at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery

Gerard Browne, Drumcondra, Co Dublin / Naas, Co Kildare / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Gerard Browne, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and formerly of Two Mile House, Naas, Co. Kildare and Clonee, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 21st January, 2018 peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers Sean and Padraig. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Micheal and Eamonn, sisters; Maura, Gertie, Brid and Eilish, and also by Brid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas on Wednesday (24th January, 2018) at 11am with burial afterwards to Cloone Cemetery, Co. Leitrim arriving at 3.30pm approximately.

Kathleen Brady (née Morgan), 2 Swan Lake, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan



Kathleen Brady, nee Morgan, No.2 Swan Lake Drive, Loch Gowna and formerly of Corfree, Sunday 21st Jan., suddenly at her home. Deeply regretted by her husband; Brian, daughters; Sinead, Deirdre and Fidelma, son; Patrick, sons-in- law, daughter-in-law, and her adoring grandchildren, predeceased by her brother; Eddie and her sister; Angela, sadly missed by her brothers; Pat and Hubert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Reposing at her former residence in Corfree, from 10am to 4pm today, Tuesday, January 23 with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 4pm on Tuesday please.

Rita Prior (née Kellagher), Gornaleck, Bawnboy, Co Cavan



Rita Prior (née Kellagher) Gornaleck, Bawnboy, Co Cavan and formerly Ballymagovern, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Virginia Community Care Centre. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard and Aidan, daughters-in-law Maureen and Theresa, her sister Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Tuesday, from 1pm until 4pm with family time thereafter until removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony Ward, Corduff, Aughamore, Co Leitrim

Ward, Corduff, Aughamore, Co Leitrim, January 21st 2018, Tony, peacefully at Laurel Lodge nursing home, Longford. Beloved husband of the late Peggy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, Sinéad and Máire, sons Conor and Cian, brother Mike, late brothers Brendan and P.J, late sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandson Charlie and extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna this morning, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery.



Margaret (Pearlie) Forde (née Smyth), Marino, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

Forde (née Smyth) Margaret (Pearlie) (Marino and formerly of Cloonglassny, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon) – January 21, 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Pauline, Anne, Fionnuala and Gerard; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Gerry, daughter-in-law Sally, grandchildren Sarah, Michael and Timmy, her sister Phil (O’Connor), nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at Sybil Hill Nursing Home Chapel today,Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass in Sybil Hill Nursing Home Chapel on Wednesday morning at 11am. Funeral thereafter to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) Leddy, Annaduff, Co Leitrim

Leddy Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) formerly of Annaduff Co. Leitrim and Diocese of Austin Texas January 16th 2018, in Texas, predeceased by his father Michael, mother Catherine, Sisters Sr. Ann Marie (Nan), Sr. Augustine (Kathleen), Elizabeth, Br. Kevin (John), and Hugh, deeply regretted by his nephew Adrian nieces Bernadette, Michelle and Patricia, Bishops, Priests and parishioners of Austin Diocese, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place in Texas. Memorial Mass at a later date in St Mary’s Church Annaduff.

Máire Madden (née Mullen), Grangebeg, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Castlebar, Co Mayo

Máire Madden (Née Mullen) (Grangebeg, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 20th January 2018. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the Staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Stephen. Deeply mourned by her loving daughters Stephaine (Boyle) and Fionnuala Aspland (Dublin), son Enda (Boyle) sister Joan Treacy, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Aileen, Stephine's partner Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church Boyle on Tuesday for 11:00am Mass of the Reurrection followed by interment in Kilaraght Old Cemetery.

Marion Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo, predeceased by her husband Christy. Sadly missed by her son Andrew, daughter in-law Annmarie, relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian burial in St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen today, Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.