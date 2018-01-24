Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, January 24, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Desmond Clarke, Station road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Desmond (Dessie) Ex ESB. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sisters Marina and Patsy, brothers Dermot and Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Michael's Church, Drumlion for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. (House private Friday morning please).

John Mulligan, Laheenamona, Mohill, Leitrim



John Mulligan, Laheenamona, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, January 23rd at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Rose, daughter Lorna, sister Maura, grandchildren Danielle, Lisa, Dillon and PJ, great-grandchildren Kielan and Ella, grandson-in-law Anthony, nephews and niece, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 12pm to 3pm today Wednesday with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 6pm Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock with Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all other times, family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Tom Carroll, Largandoon, Glencar, Leitrim



Tom Carroll, Largandoon, Glencar, Co. Leitrm, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridie, daughter Jacqueline (Glencar), sons Tom (New York), Tony (NY), Rory (Maugherow), Declan (Drum Road), Sean (NY), sisters May (NY), Winnie (Salthill), brothers Bernie (London), John (NY), Joe (NY), Martin, Jim, Bill (Tuam), Mick (Kerry), Pat (London), son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Emma, Catherine,Jennifer, Alison, and Lesley, grandchildren, relatives, Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Rathcormac to arrive for 11.30 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Margaret Devenney, 80 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Margaret Devenney, 80 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton and formerly Munakill, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Kilmakerill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Ward at Sligo University Hospital. House private please.

Margaret (Gretta) Conlon (née McLoughlin), Ardcondra, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon / Headford, Co Galway

The death has occurred of Margaret (better known as Gretta) Conlon (née McLoughlin), Ardcondra, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon - January 22nd 2018 (peacefully) in her 87th year at Caiseal Geal Nursing Home, Castlegar, Galway, predeceased by her loving husband Thomas, sister Monica and son Kevin, survived by her daughter Carmel, sons Vincent and Brendan, daughters-in-law Áine and Joan, grandchildren Zara, Lauren, Rory and Cara, siste Veronica, brother Micheal, nieces-in-law, nephews, extended family, neighbours and freinds. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Cootehall, Boyle, County Roscommon to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.

Molly Creamer (née Higgins), Lahard, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, in her 95th year, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home . Predeceased by her husband Patrick and her daughter Kathleen. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Sean, Maura, Josie and Anne-Marie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grand-children, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Wednesday, January 24 at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery

Gerard Browne, Drumcondra, Co Dublin / Naas, Co Kildare / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gerard Browne, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and formerly of Two Mile House, Naas, Co. Kildare and Clonee, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 21st January, 2018 peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers Sean and Padraig. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Micheal and Eamonn, sisters; Maura, Gertie, Brid and Eilish, and also by Brid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas on Wednesday (24th January, 2018) at 11am with burial afterwards to Cloone Cemetery, Co. Leitrim arriving at 3.30pm approximately.

Kathleen Brady (née Morgan), 2 Swan Lake, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan

Kathleen Brady, nee Morgan, No.2 Swan Lake Drive, Loch Gowna and formerly of Corfree, Sunday 21st Jan., suddenly at her home. Deeply regretted by her husband; Brian, daughters; Sinead, Deirdre and Fidelma, son; Patrick, sons-in- law, daughter-in-law, and her adoring grandchildren, predeceased by her brother; Eddie and her sister; Angela, sadly missed by her brothers; Pat and Hubert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass Wednesday at Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 4pm on Tuesday please.

Rita Prior (née Kellagher), Gornaleck, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Rita Prior (née Kellagher) Gornaleck, Bawnboy, Co Cavan and formerly Ballymagovern, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Virginia Community Care Centre. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard and Aidan, daughters-in-law Maureen and Theresa, her sister Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart on Wednesday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Margaret (Pearlie) Forde (née Smyth), Marino, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

Forde (née Smyth) Margaret (Pearlie) (Marino and formerly of Cloonglassny, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon) – January 21, 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Pauline, Anne, Fionnuala and Gerard; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Gerry, daughter-in-law Sally, grandchildren Sarah, Michael and Timmy, her sister Phil (O’Connor), nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Requiem Mass in Sybil Hill Nursing Home Chapel on Wednesday morning at 11am. Funeral thereafter to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) Leddy, Annaduff, Co Leitrim

Leddy Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) formerly of Annaduff Co. Leitrim and Diocese of Austin Texas January 16th 2018, in Texas, predeceased by his father Michael, mother Catherine, Sisters Sr. Ann Marie (Nan), Sr. Augustine (Kathleen), Elizabeth, Br. Kevin (John), and Hugh, deeply regretted by his nephew Adrian nieces Bernadette, Michelle and Patricia, Bishops, Priests and parishioners of Austin Diocese, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place in Texas. Memorial Mass at a later date in St Mary’s Church Annaduff.

May they all Rest in Peace.