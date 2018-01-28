Leitrim deaths - Sunday, January 28, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary Grogan (née Gallagher), Main St, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim



The death has occured, unexpectedly, of Mary Grogan, nee Gallagher, Main Street, Drumkeerin and formerly of Creevelea, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family; sons Seamus (Sligo) and Damian (Drumkeerin), daughters Barbara (Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford) and Loretta (Ballymahon, Co. Longford), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son Damian, Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, on Sunday from 3pm until 10pm and on Monday from 10am until 5pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Johnny Deehan, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary Cox [Ardnacassa Lawns Longford] and Philomena Prunty [College Park Longford], brother-in-law James, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home on Monday, January 29 from 4.30pm. followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 30 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery Co Roscommon.

Dympna Reilly, Kilsarn, Loughduff, Co. Cavan / Redhills, Co. Cavan / Dublin

The death has occurred on January 24 of Dympna Reilly Junior, Pembroke Road, Dublin; Killyfana, Redhills, Co Cavan and formerly Kilsarn, Loughduff, Co Cavan (suddenly). Predeceased by her father Michéal. Darling daughter of Dympna, cherished sister of Sheila, Rosaleen and William. Deeply missed by her family, her boyfriend Barry, Dympna Senior's partner Barry, her nephew Cillian, God-daughter and niece Rhona, brothers-in-law Ross and Jim, William's partner Joyce, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends. The Leitrim Observer would like to offer our sincere sympathies to Sheila (Group Head of Digital Iconic Newspapers which includes the Leitrim Observer) and to all the Reilly family on the very sad passing of Dympna. Funeral Mass in St Joseph's Church, Loughduff today, Sunday, January 28, at 1pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. House private Sunday morning.

Brigid Gallagher, Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brigid Gallagher London and late of Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim. Removal of remains today, Sunday, January 28 to St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher for funeral Mass at 11.30am Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.