Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 29, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Margaret Shanley (née Meehan), Dernasmallon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Reposing at her home until Removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Monday 29th January, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Bridie Hourihan (née Healy), Ballycullen,Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Bridie Hourihan (nee Healy) late of Alder Grove, London and Ballyculleen, Drumlion, Carrick on Shannon. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Mark and Stephen, daughters-in-law Kerry and Jennifer, grandchildren Fintan, Emily and Jack, sisters Patricia (London), Ann (Limerick) Carmel (Mullingar) Nora and Philomena (Carrick on Shannon), brothers Patrick (London) and John (Carrick on Shannon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 30th, at 3pm in St Michael's Church, Drumlion, followed by burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Mary Grogan (née Gallagher), Main St, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occured, unexpectedly, of Mary Grogan, nee Gallagher, Main Street, Drumkeerin and formerly of Creevelea, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family; sons Seamus (Sligo) and Damian (Drumkeerin), daughters Barbara (Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford) and Loretta (Ballymahon, Co. Longford), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son Damian, Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin on Monday from 10am until 5pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Johnny Deehan, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary Cox [Ardnacassa Lawns Longford] and Philomena Prunty [College Park Longford], brother-in-law James, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home on Monday, January 29 from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 30 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery Co Roscommon.

Sheila Noone (née Durr), Charlestown Road, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Frenchpark, Roscommon



Noone (née Durr) - (Charlestown Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon) January 28th, 2018 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Sligo; Sheila. Predeceased by her husband Larry. Deeply mourned by her loving sons Lorcan and Rory, daughter Noelle, brother Paddy, sisters Mary and Patsy, grandchildren Séimí, Sadhbh, Ernie and Luke, son-in-law Fintan, Lorcan's partner Audrey Ní Fhearghail, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.