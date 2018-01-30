Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, January 30, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary Dolan, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Dolan, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin and formerly of Main St, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Aras Bhride on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St.Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Burial to follow in Doobally Cemetery.

Bridie Hourihan (née Healy), Ballycullen, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Bridie Hourihan (nee Healy) late of Alder Grove, London and Ballyculleen, Drumlion, Carrick on Shannon. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Mark and Stephen, daughters-in-law Kerry and Jennifer, grandchildren Fintan, Emily and Jack, sisters Patricia (London), Ann (Limerick) Carmel (Mullingar) Nora and Philomena (Carrick on Shannon), brothers Patrick (London) and John (Carrick on Shannon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 30th, at 3pm in St Michael's Church, Drumlion, followed by burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Margaret Shanley (née Meehan), Dernasmallon, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Grogan (née Gallagher), Main St, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occured, unexpectedly, of Mary Grogan, nee Gallagher, Main Street, Drumkeerin and formerly of Creevelea, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family; sons Seamus (Sligo) and Damian (Drumkeerin), daughters Barbara (Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford) and Loretta (Ballymahon, Co. Longford), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin on Tuesday at 11am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Johnny Deehan, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary Cox [Ardnacassa Lawns Longford] and Philomena Prunty [College Park Longford], brother-in-law James, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 30 at Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery Co Roscommon.

May they all Rest in Peace.